Yumna Zaidi’s upcoming new drama: Teaser, timings and more

Islamabad: One of the most celebrated actresses of Pakistan television industry, Yumna Zaidi, is all set to return to the small screen.

Known for her versatility and powerful performances, Yumna has become a household name, especially after her role as Meerab in the international hit Tere Bin, alongside Wahaj Ali. Her recent drama Gentleman on Green Entertainment concluded in October, and since then, fans have eagerly awaited news of her next project.

Qarz E Jaan, Yumna Zaidi’s Upcoming Drama

To the surprise of many, Yumna’s next role will not be in Tere Bin 2, as speculated by fans. Instead, she is diving into a new narrative with Qarz E Jaan, a gripping story centered around themes of justice, resilience, and the legal battles of life.

Written by Rabia Razzaque and directed by Saqib Khan, the show promises to bring a fresh storyline, focusing on a lawyer’s life and the challenges they face in the pursuit of justice. Qarz E Jaan is produced by acclaimed producer Momina Duraid, known for her high-quality productions on Hum TV.

Cast And Schedule

The cast of Qarz E Jaan features several talented actors who will join Yumna in bringing this intense story to life. Alongside her, the drama stars Usama Khan, Deepak Perwani, Tazeen Hussain, and Faisal Rehman. The show will be airing on Sundays, giving fans a new weekly episode to look forward to.

Yumna Zaidi’s First Look From Qarz E Jaan

Teaser

Viewers are already buzzing over the recently released teaser, which hints at a powerful and thought-provoking storyline.

This new role adds to Yumna Zaidi’s impressive portfolio, which includes popular dramas such as Bakhtawar, Parizaad, Pyar Ke Sadqay, and Raaz E Ulfat.