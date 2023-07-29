Yumna Zaidi’s Viral Video: Captivating Muharram Scenes from Karbala

Hyderabad: Yumna Zaidi, who rose to notoriety following the release of the hit show Tere Bin, recently posted on her Instagram account while taking a vacation from the rush and bustle of her work.

Yumna Zaidi’s Latest pictures

The Parizaad actor, who is gearing up for her feature debut in Nayab, was seen having fun while touring the Holy sites. She was also seen wearing a traditional chaddar and headscarf while visiting holy sites and photographing others on their journey.

Check it out!

On the work front, She will soon be seen in the drama Gentleman, alongside the well-known Humayun Saeed.