Yumna Zaidi’s Viral Video: Captivating Muharram Scenes from Karbala

Yumna Zaidi will soon be seen in the drama Gentleman, alongside the well-known Humayun Saeed

Photo of Safoora Sohail Safoora Sohail|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 29th July 2023 4:04 pm IST
Yumna Zaidi's Viral Video: Captivating Muharram Scenes from Karbala

Hyderabad: Yumna Zaidi, who rose to notoriety following the release of the hit show Tere Bin, recently posted on her Instagram account while taking a vacation from the rush and bustle of her work.

BookMyMBBS

Yumna Zaidi’s Latest pictures

The Parizaad actor, who is gearing up for her feature debut in Nayab, was seen having fun while touring the Holy sites. She was also seen wearing a traditional chaddar and headscarf while visiting holy sites and photographing others on their journey.

Check it out!

MS Education Academy

On the work front, She will soon be seen in the drama Gentleman, alongside the well-known Humayun Saeed.

Tags
Photo of Safoora Sohail Safoora Sohail|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 29th July 2023 4:04 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button