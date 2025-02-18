Yunus govt turning Bangladesh into terrorism hub: Sheikh Hasina

New Delhi: The ousted Prime Minister of Bangladesh accuses the Mohammed Yunus-led interim government of turning the nation into a hub of terrorism and lawlessness. She vows to return home assuring help to families suffering and would deliver them justice.

She said that the Nobel laureate himself has said that he has no experience in running a nation, then he should refrain from doing so, accusing him of remaining silent as dozens of police officers were killed last year during student-led riots against her quota reforms and allowing lawlessness to take over.

“Yunus has no experience of running a government. He dissolved all inquiry committees and unleashed the terrorists to butcher people. They are destroying Bangladesh. We will out this government of terrorists. Inshallah,” said Hasina.

While addressing the Awami League supporters online from India on Monday, she said, “I will return. The killers will face justice in Bangladesh. Their reckoning will happen on Bangladeshi soil. Perhaps that’s why Allah has kept me alive.”

After laying low since the coup and subsequent ouster from Bangladesh, Hasina has started to address her party workers and reach out to her supporters through speeches and messages virtually.

Unable to stop her from reaching out to her core supporters, the interim government and the protesting student outfits are up in arms and resorting to extreme measures.

On one hand, the interim government has started to submit dossiers to the Indian Government for her extradition to Bangladesh. On the other hand, the students’ outfits riled up and even destroyed the memorial residence of the founding father of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka.

Last week while addressing the media on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Yunus vowed that he would not allow key figures from the ousted Sheikh Hasina regime to escape punishment, noting that the people of Bangladesh would not forgive his administration if they fail to bring them to justice.“We’ll bring her (Hasina) to justice. It has to happen, otherwise people will not forgive us,” Yunus said.

“We have already initiated the legal process, and we hope it will proceed smoothly so that we can bring her to justice. It is essential that this happens, otherwise, people will not forgive us,” Yunus was quoted as saying by the leading Bangla daily, Prothom Alo.