Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma end marriage after 18 months: Report

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, Dhanashree Verma, are now officially divorced. The couple ended their marriage on February 20, 2025, after months of rumors about their separation. The legal process took place at Bandra Family Court in Mumbai.

Why Did They Separate?

As per a report by ABP News, The couple cited compatibility issues as the reason for their split. They had been living separately for 18 months before officially deciding to part ways. Both Chahal and Dhanashree agreed to the divorce with mutual consent.

Before finalizing the divorce, the court asked them to attend a 45-minute counseling session. By 4:30 PM, the court officially declared their separation.

Social Media Hints

Both Chahal and Dhanashree shared emotional posts on social media that hinted at their struggles:

Chahal’s Post:

“God has protected me more times than I can count. So I can only imagine the times I’ve been rescued that I don’t even know about. Thank you, God, for always being there, even when I don’t know it. Amen.”

Dhanashree’s Post:

“From stressed to blessed. Isn’t it amazing how God can turn our worries and trials into blessings? If you’re stressing about something today, know that you have a choice. You can either keep worrying or you can surrender it all to God and choose to pray about everything. There is power in having faith that God can work all things together for your good.”

The official confirmation about the divorce is awaited from both sides.

Reports suggest Chahal may have to pay up to Rs. 60 crores in alimony, though this is not confirmed. Chahal’s estimated net worth is 45 crores, while Dhanashree’s is 24 crores.

Chahal is set to play for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, while Dhanashree continues her career as a choreographer and influencer with over 6.2 million followers.