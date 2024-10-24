Zaheerabad minority properties attacked during Secunderabad temple protest

Hyderabad: Muslim properties were attacked during a rally of right-wing groups at Zaheerabad taken out in protest of Muthyalamma temple vandalism in Secunderabad. A rally was held on Wednesday, October 23, in Zaheerabad town of Sangareddy district by right-wing groups.

When the rally passed by a Muslim-dominated locality some persons attacked a hotel and a shop with sticks they were carrying and hurled stones on establishments. The police were present and prevented more trouble.

The right-wing groups are holding protests around the state to protest the Muthyalamma temple attack incident. The Zaheerabad police booked a case and took four persons into custody.