Hyderabad: Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, managing editor of The Siasat Daily, has passed away due to cardiac arrest during poet-activist Gaddar’s funeral procession in Alwal on Monday, August 7. He was nearly 62.

According to reports, he started feeling uneasy during Gaddar’s last rites. Subsequently, he was rushed to Russh Super Speciality Hospital, Suchitra Circle, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Family sources revealed that Gaddar and Zaheeruddin shared a very close friendship.