Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan nail Hyderabadi vibe, video viral

Mumbai: Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar have once again captured the internet’s attention with their Hyderabadi Instagram reel. Known for their entertaining and relatable videos, the couple has a massive fan following on social media, and their viral post is no exception.

In the viral video, Zaid is seen driving the car while Gauahar sits in the passenger seat. The reel features a humorous Hyderabadi voiceover. Gauahar playfully asks her husband, “Apan kahan jaare jaanu?” to which Zaid responds, “Long drive pe.”

When she inquires why he didn’t inform her earlier, Zaid cheekily replies, “Meku khud ab maalum pada. Break ich nai lagra iska,” leaving Gauahar visibly shocked.

The video, which humorously showcases the popular Hyderabadi dialect has quickly gained traction online. Even Bigg Boss 17 contestant Arun Srikanth Mashettey, who hails from Hyderabad, reacted to the reel.

Gauahar and Zaid, who tied the knot on December 25, 2020, continue to charm their fans with their lighthearted content. The couple welcomed their son, Zehaan, on May 10, 2023, and have since been sharing glimpses of their life as new parents with their followers.