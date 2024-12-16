Zakir Hussain’s net worth: A look at wealth he left behind

Mumbai: The world lost a legend on December 15, 2024, when Ustad Zakir Hussain, the tabla maestro, passed away at the age of 73 in San Francisco, USA. He died due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease. His family described him as “one of the world’s most transcendent musicians,” and the Indian Consulate in San Francisco praised his contributions to music.

Early Life and Education

Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, Zakir Hussain was the eldest son of Ustad Allah Rakha, a legendary tabla player. Inspired by his father, he started learning tabla at the age of seven and performed across India by the time he was 12. He completed his schooling at St. Michael’s High School and graduated from St. Xavier’s College, balancing academics and music beautifully.

Hussain married Antonia Minnecola, a Kathak dancer and teacher. They had two daughters, Anisa and Isabella. Besides music, he also appeared in films like Saaz and Monkey Man.

Net Worth and Earnings

Over his six-decade career, Zakir Hussain gained fame and financial success. His net worth was around Rs, 8.48 crore. He charged Rs. 5–10 lakh per concert, showcasing his mastery to audiences worldwide.

Musical Career

Hussain was a global ambassador for Indian classical music. In 1973, he co-founded Shakti, blending Indian classical music with jazz, alongside John McLaughlin and others. This fusion style brought him international acclaim. He also won five Grammy Awards, including three in 2024, and performed on prestigious stages worldwide.

Honors and Achievements

Zakir Hussain received several major awards, including: