Hyderabad: Popular stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has announced that he will be taking a long break from live comedy performances. The announcement was made during his recent show in Hyderabad, which is part of his ongoing stand-up special Papa Yaar. Zakir revealed that the break could last until 2028, 2029, or even 2030.

Addressing the audience, Zakir said the decision was necessary to focus on his health and take care of important personal commitments that he has been postponing for years. The news left many fans emotional, as he has been touring continuously for nearly a decade.

Health and Personal Reasons Behind the Decision

Zakir openly spoke about how constant travel and back-to-back shows have affected his health. He mentioned that performing two to three shows a day, frequent flights, sleepless nights, and irregular meals had taken a serious toll on his body. He also shared that he had been unwell for over a year but continued performing because he felt it was important at the time.

After reaching Dubai, Zakir confirmed that the decision was final through his Instagram stories. He urged fans to attend his remaining shows and wrote, “Every show is a celebration till June 20. I won’t be able to come to many cities this time, so please make a little extra effort and come to the shows. Thank you for all the love.”

Final Shows Until June 20

Zakir clarified that although there is no official farewell show, all performances scheduled until June 20 will be his last live appearances before the long hiatus. Fans across social media have been expressing sadness but also support, encouraging him to prioritise his well-being.

A Historic Career Milestone

Last year, Zakir achieved a historic feat by becoming the first Indian comedian to perform a full Hindi-language stand-up show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Calling it a “big day,” he shared how overwhelming it felt to perform Hindi comedy for an audience of nearly 6,000 people. Celebrities like chef Vikas Khanna and actor Kal Penn were also present to cheer him on.

Zakir Khan rose to fame in 2012 after winning Comedy Central’s India’s Best Stand-Up. With hit specials like Haq Se Single and Kaksha Gyarvi, his journey has been deeply relatable for fans. For now, his remaining shows are being seen as a celebration of an era before a well-earned pause.