Zambian woman sentenced to 10 yrs in prison for smuggling heroin

Hyderabad: A Zambian woman national has been convicted and sentenced to ten years of prison and a fine of Rs 1lakh for smuggling 3200 grams of heroin into the country. She had concealed the drug valued at Rs. 20.80 crore in a suitcase.

She was arrested by officials of the directorate of revenue intelligence at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on July 19, 2021. A case was booked under NDPS Act 1985.

The Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court opined that the prosecution had established the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt for the offences punishable under Section 21 and 23 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and convicted her under Section 235(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, said the DRI officials.