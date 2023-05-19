ZapCom Group’s Center of Excellence to come up in Hyderabad

ZapCom’s proposed CoE in Hyderabad will provide employment to 500 initially and would be, expanding to 1,000 plus within a year.

ZapCom Group's Center of Excellence to come up in Hyderabad
ZapCom Group's representatives with Telangana IT minister KTR

Hyderabad: ZapCom Group Inc, a US-based Product Engineering and Solutions company, will be establishing its Center of Excellence (CoE) specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) driven products for the Travel and Hospitality, Fintech, and Retail sectors in Hyderabad.

The company’s presence is spread across the United States (California, Texas, and Florida), Central America, and India.

ZapCom’s proposed CoE in Hyderabad will provide employment to 500 initially and would be expanded to 1000 plus within a year.

This decision to set up CoE was announced after the ZapCom team led by its Founder and CEO Kishore Pallamreddy’s meeting with Industries minister KT Rama Rao in Washington DC.

