Hyderabad favoured investment destination for US Aerospace: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries minister KTR, who chaired the Aerospace and Defense Round Table meeting in Washington DC held on Friday, said that Hyderabad is the most preferred investment destination for aerospace firms.

The minister, who is currently on a visit to the US, showcased the spectacular growth of the aerospace sector and private sector defence investments in Telangana in the past nine years making the city the best place to invest.

IT and Industries Minister @KTRBRS led the Aerospace and Defense Roundtable in Washington DC. The event garnered participation from prominent US majors, advisory firms, think tanks, and startups, creating a dynamic platform for discussion and collaboration.



At the roundtable,… pic.twitter.com/ey705UHBqv — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) May 19, 2023

The meeting garnered participation from prominent US majors, advisory firms, think tanks, and startups, creating a dynamic platform for discussion and collaboration.

Also Read US based Ocugen to establish R&D center in Hyderabad

During the discussion, KTR proudly shared that Telangana has achieved a remarkable feat by winning the best state awards for aerospace in 2018, 2020, and 2022.

“Hyderabad was also ranked the no 1 aerospace city of the future in cost-effectiveness parameters by financial times FDI rankings 2020-21. These recognitions reflect the state’s progressive outlook towards the aerospace sector,” said KTR at the meeting.

KTR stated that the government of the state is preparing to engage more Indian partners in key defence supply chains.

Stating that aerospace and defence is a thrust sector in Telangana, KTR highlighted how TSiPASS, the revolutionary industrial policy helped boost industry confidence by granting online time-bound and transparent approvals based on self-certifications.