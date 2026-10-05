Zayn Malik hits back with ‘Free Palestine’ post amid backlash

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik has responded to criticism over his recent comments on politics by resharing a 2014 post in which he wrote “#FreePalestine”.

Malik shared a screenshot of the decade-old post on his Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 4, with the caption, “This is for any confused individuals.. check the date.”

The original post, shared on July 27, 2014, featured only the hashtag “#FreePalestine” and was published while Malik was still a member of One Direction.

Malik’s Instagram post came days after he addressed the audience during his concert on Friday, October 2, at Santiago’s Movistar Arena in Chile, as part of his KONNAKOL Tour.

Speaking about political issues dominating the news, Malik said, “I’ve seen a ton of crap in the press lately. Politics here, there, and everywhere. I don’t think any life is insignificant. Free us all!”

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The remarks prompted debate online, with some interpreting them as a broader call for freedom, while others questioned why Malik did not specifically mention Palestine.

His subsequent Instagram Story brought renewed attention to his previous public expression of support for Palestine.

Zayn Malik’s previous support for Palestine

Malik’s original “#FreePalestine” post was shared in July 2014 during Israel’s military offensive in Gaza. It attracted widespread attention and backlash from some Israeli fans, with reports that the singer received death threats. He did not delete the post.

Malik has also spoken in support of Palestinian rights on other occasions.

In May 2021, he expressed concern for families who had lost loved ones and called for the human rights of Palestinians to be protected, ending his message with: “This must end. Free Palestine.”