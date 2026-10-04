Renowned Hollywood actress and former special envoy to the UN refugee agency Angelina Jolie has shared before-and-after satellite images showing the extent of destruction across several parts of Gaza.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, October 4, Jolie shared images from Google Earth featuring locations in Rafah, Khan Younis and Gaza City. The comparisons show the areas in 2022 and 2026, highlighting the changes to buildings and neighbourhoods.

One set of images shows the area near Al-Qadisiyah school in Rafah, while others feature Khan Younis and Omar Mukhtar Street in Gaza City. The latest satellite views show extensive damage, with many structures no longer standing.

Also Read Why is this Gaza building still standing? Indian man asks Netanyahu

“You can now open Google Earth and see what was done to Gaza,” Jolie wrote.

She said entire neighbourhoods had been reduced to rubble, with homes, schools, universities, hospitals, roads and water and sanitation systems damaged or destroyed.

Citing UN satellite analysis, Jolie said 82 per cent of Gaza’s structures had been damaged as of June 16, 2026, with roughly two-thirds of the affected structures assessed as destroyed.

She also highlighted the humanitarian situation as winter approaches, saying 1.98 million people, or 94 per cent of Gaza’s population, require shelter assistance and essential items. She added that aid and shelter materials continue to face restrictions and delays.

Jolie said the satellite images clearly show the physical destruction but cannot convey what it means to live amid the devastation, the loss suffered by families or the reality faced by those who survived.

She said people need shelter before winter, humanitarian assistance must reach civilians at the required scale and hospitals need medical supplies.

Also Read Updated Google Maps images show scale of Gaza destruction

Jolie also called for conditions that would allow Palestinians to rebuild their homes, schools, hospitals and communities.

“The destruction is visible. The needs are known. What matters now is whether they are met,” she concluded.

According to the latest data released by Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israeli attacks have killed at least 74,000 Palestinians and left more than 174,000 others injured since the conflict began on October 7, 2023.