Zayn Malik stuns in Manish Malhotra sherwani, fans call him, ‘Chaand’

Los Angeles: Singer and former One Direction member, Zayn Malik, has taken the internet by storm with his latest photoshoot for Harper’s Bazaar India. Known for his talent and looks, Zayn has a massive female fan following globally, and his latest photos have left fans in awe.

In the photoshoot, Zayn dons a series of traditional Indian outfits designed by Manish Malhotra, blending traditional and contemporary styles seamlessly.

The magazine’s Instagram page shared photos featuring him in four stunning Indian outfits. These include a black bandhgala jacket and pants set, a dazzling embellished blazer with a shirt and pants, an intricately embroidered green coat with matching velvet pants, and a richly decorated blue sherwani styled with a coordinating kurta and pyjamas. The sherwani, in particular, has captivated fans online who are drooling over his looks.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise. One jokingly wrote, “Bhai ji adhar card ke liye apply krdu apke @zayn.” Another fan commented, “Nikah ka iraada na ho to aise kapdo me nazar mat aao bhai please.” Yet another fan wrote, “Stop! Got a heart attack already,” while another declared, “He’s an icon, he’s a legend, HE IS THE MOMENT.”

Check out the reactions below.