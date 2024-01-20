Zee 5 buys Ram Charan’s Game Changer for Rs…

Hyderabad: Ram Charan is all set to dazzle the audience with his much-awaited action drama, Game Changer, directed by the esteemed Tamil director S Shankar. The movie has been in production for over a year and has been generating a lot of buzz with its promise of exhilarating thrills.

Kiara Advani, one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry, plays the female lead in the movie. And now, we have an exciting update on Game Changer’s OTT rights.

Game Changer OTT Rights And Price

This movie has reportedly bagged one of the biggest deals in the history of Southern OTT releases. According to a reports, Zee5 has acquired the digital rights of Game Changer at a hefty price of Rs 250 crores. The film is expected to release in the summers of 2024 and has already earned this whopping amount from its streaming rights being sold to ZEE5, even before completing its shoot, adding to the film’s star power.

The announcement of the huge deal has created a buzz on social media, and fans are eagerly waiting to watch the movie on the big screen.

The film’s cast boasts of the eminent Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, along with the actors Anjali, S. J. Suryah, and Jayaram. The movie’s musical score is created by the renowned composer S. Thaman.