Zee Entertainment bans Salman Khan? Here’s viral tweet

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s latest release ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is currently running in theatres and is receiving a mixed response from audiences and critics alike. While some viewers have praised the cast’s performances, others believe that Salman should take the movie response as a wake-up call for the actor to focus on quality over quantity.

Despite the mixed reviews, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has managed to generate a decent box office collection in its opening weekend, thanks to Bhaijaan’s loyal fan base. Amid this, a tweet by a film critic and member of the overseas censor board Umair Sandhu, claiming that Salman Khan has been banned by Zee Entertainment, is going viral on social media.

The viral tweet, which has since garnered significant attention among social media users, claims that the production house decided to ban Salman due to his back to back failures at box office. “Breaking news : After Back to Back Disasters & Loss #Radhe & #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan, Zee entertainment will not do any collaboration with #SalmanKhan anymore. They BANNED him,” the tweet read.

This news comes as a shock to many, as Salman Khan is known for his immense popularity and box office success. However, there is no official confirmation on this yet.

Salman Khan is currently working on several highly anticipated project ‘Tiger 3’. Fans of the actor are eagerly awaiting the release of this film and are hopeful that it be a big hit.