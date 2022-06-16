Zee News directed to remove video of debate show on ‘Muslim population’

New Delhi: The News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority on Monday directed Zee News to remove a video of debate show titled, ‘Kudrat bahaana hai, Muslim aabaadi badhaana hai’.

In its order, the authority mentioned that the tagline was used without any supporting data and facts.

The debate which was aired in June 2021 was focused on Yogi Adityanath-government’s proposed two-child policy and Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq’s comments against the legislation to implement the policy.

Retd. SC Justice AK Sikri orders “caution” and directs for removal of this show from social media.



Order falls short of passing any penalty or telecast of apology. I had specifically requested for publishing apology on social media. pic.twitter.com/r6RBHTwgdd — Saurav Das (@OfficialSauravD) June 14, 2022

In the debate, the MP’s comments were shown as the views of the entire community.

The news regulator observed that the topic was framed in such a manner to show as if a single community is responsible for the rise in population in India.

It has not only ordered the removal of the video but also asked the news channel to be careful while doing such shows in the future.

It is not the first time, earlier too, the news regulator had asked the Zee News to remove the video of a show. The news regulator had issued the order based on the activist Shehla Rashid’s complaint.