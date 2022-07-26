Zelensky appoints new commander of special operations forces

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 26th July 2022 7:07 pm IST
Zelensky accuses Moscow of 'attempting to kill as many Ukrainians as possible'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kiev: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree to appoint a new commander of the Special Operations Forces (SOF), a branch of the Armed Forces.

According to the decree, published on the presidential website, Viktor Khorenko was appointed the commander of the SOF, reports Xinhua news agency.

Also Read
Ukrainian losses significantly reduced since peak of war: Zelensky

Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko wrote on Facebook that Khorenko previously served as a commander of the special reserve of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defence Ministry.

MS Education Academy

Khorenko will replace Hryhorii Halahan, who was dismissed by Zelensky earlier on Monday.

Last week, Zelensky dismissed Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov, blaming them for insufficiently dealing with a large number of traitors in their agencies.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button