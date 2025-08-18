Zelenskyy meets Trump in Washington amid push for Ukraine peace deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, August 18, as European leaders gathered in Washington to shore up support for Kyiv and press for a balanced peace deal with Russia.

The talks come just days after Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, raising concerns in Kyiv and across Europe that Washington could push Ukraine into accepting a settlement favourable to Moscow.

VIDEO | During the meeting with US President Donald Trump ahead of talks on Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says, "Thank you for the invitation and for your personal efforts to stop the killings and this war. I also want to express my gratitude to the… pic.twitter.com/EVw8NrgbHT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2025

According to the White House, Trump first held a one-on-one meeting with Zelenskyy in the Oval Office.

A broader session with European leaders, including those from Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Finland, as well as representatives of the European Union and NATO was scheduled for 3 pm EDT (1900 GMT).

Diplomats said the presence of European leaders alongside Zelenskyy was designed to signal firm European backing for Ukraine and prevent any repeat of the stormy Oval Office encounter between Trump and Zelenskyy in February.

That meeting saw the US president and vice-president admonish the Ukrainian leader over what they called a “lack of gratitude,” while warning he “did not have the cards” in the conflict. Zelenskyy left without signing a mineral rights agreement that was one of the key objectives of his visit.

Monday’s meetings mark a critical diplomatic moment in the war, with European leaders determined to demonstrate unity with Ukraine and resist any US-brokered settlement that could undermine Kyiv’s position in its standoff with Moscow.

(This copy has been updated with a new headline and the latest news on the Trump-Zelensky meeting at the White House)