Zero Muslims in Modi govt ‘extremely undemocratic’: Kerala Congress

Criticising Modi, the KPCC president said representation for all is a common thing in a democratic system.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th June 2024 1:26 pm IST
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee Chief K Sudhakaran (Photo: IANS)

Thiruvananthapuram: KPCC chief K Sudhakaran on Tuesday criticised the lack of Muslim representation in the third government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that this was “extremely undemocratic”.

In a statement, the senior Congress leader said, “It was extremely undemocratic that the country’s Muslim population was completely excluded when the third Modi government came to power, with not a single MP from the BJP being from that community.”

Criticising Modi, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president said representation for all is a common thing in a democratic system.

MS Education Academy

Referring to Modi’s controversial remarks during the LS poll campaign, the Lok Sabha member from Kannur alleged that he came to power by making hate speeches.

Stating that today there is a strong opposition in the country, Sudhakaran further said that the INDIA Front and the Congress, which is leading it, will move forward by bringing together all people.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th June 2024 1:26 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button