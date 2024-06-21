Zerodha’s Kite app faces another tech glitch, users complain on X

This is the second outage in just 15 days.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 21st June 2024 1:43 pm IST
Zerodha's Kite suffers technical glitch, users complain on X
Zerodha's Kite

New Delhi: Brokerage firm Zerodha’s trading app Kite on Friday suffered another technical glitch, with users complaining of frozen screens and other issues.

Several users took it to social media platform X, complaining that the app was completely frozen, causing them issues for a brief period.

However, reports suggest that the broking platform has started working again after the outage.

MS Education Academy

“Zerodha Hang!!! We have already switched to another platform. Too many problems in #Zerodha,” a user wrote.

“Another day same story, Zerodha is broke. Zerodha system is not working again. The Price & Chart both are not moving,” said another user.

One more user mentioned, “#Zerodha freeze!! Who will take responsibility for my loss due to Zerodha being frozen”.

This is the second outage in just 15 days.

Earlier this month, Zerodha faced a technical glitch when the Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, touched record high levels on June 3 after the Lok Sabha elections’ exit polls for 2024 were announced.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 21st June 2024 1:43 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button