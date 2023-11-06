Zerodha’s Kite suffers another technical glitch, users complain on X

New Delhi: Brokerage firm Zerodha’s trading app Kite on Monday suffered another technical glitch, with several users unable to view their executed orders in their order book, their holdings and fund page on the app.

Users turn to X to went out their frustration when they were not able to trade due to the glitch.

“#zerodha see even after more than 2 hour I am unable to clear position. @NSEIndia @NSE_NIFTY @BSEIndia @SEBI_India who is responsible for this trauma,” a user wrote.

“#zerodha, what is this?? If we make losses who is responsible ????? SEBI needs to take strict action on these,” another user said.

After multiple complaints by users, Zerodha acknowledged the issue in their bulletin and updated at 12.09 p.m., saying that the issue had been resolved.

“Due to a technical issue, some of our users faced issues viewing the order book, positions, holdings and funds page. This issue is now resolved. As a precautionary measure, affected clients can only exit positions. Trading activity remains unaffected for the rest of our users,” Zerodha posted on X.

Zerodha last went down on October 31, with multiple users complaining about the technical glitch related to order placement, with orders not being executed and other problems, such as orders not exiting on its Kite app.

In June, Zerodha experienced an outage with its internet service providers due to issues with data feeds on Kite. However, the problem was later resolved.