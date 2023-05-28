Zidane turns down Rs 1321 crore deal to coach Saudi club Al-Nassr

French football legend Zinedine Zidane has reportedly turned down a two-year deal to coach Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr worth 160 million dollars (Rs 13,21,03,68,000).

The former Real Madrid coach was the first choice for the Saudi national team to replace his French compatriot Rudi Garcia, sports news site Foot Mercato reported on Thursday.

Rudi Garcia was sacked in April after the team’s poor performance and tensions with some players in the dressing room.

Had the legendary footballer accepted the offer, he would have been reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo. Zidane had managed Ronaldo while training at Real Madrid.

Ronaldo went on to achieve huge success, including winning three UEFA Champions League title from 2015 to 2018.

Zidane has been without a job since leaving the Los Blancos in 2021 following a trophy-less season at the Bernabeu.

He has reportedly rejected bids from London teams Chelsea and Tottenham as well as a move from the Gulf in order to continue searching for a team that best suits him.