Zomato launches ‘Healthy Mode’ feature to help users order nutritious food

New Delhi: Food delivery platform Zomato on Monday said it has launched a new feature for users to discover and order nutritious food via its app.

‘Healthy Mode’ is now available to Zomato users in Gurugram, with plans to expand to other markets soon.

In a statement, Zomato said the launch is in response to increasing demand for healthy food choices across metro cities, particularly among the 18-45 age group.

To assist restaurant partners, Zomato has leveraged advanced AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) to build detailed macronutrient profiles for their dishes and added a ‘Healthy Score’ for each dish to rank them from ‘Low’ to ‘Super’, based on the information provided by the restaurant partners.

“It’s (Healthy Mode feature) live in Gurgaon, and we’ll expand fast. Try it, tear it apart, tell us where it fails. Because this is just the beginning – and for the first time, I feel we’re moving meaningfully closer to truly living up to our mission: better food for more people,” Eternal Founder Deepinder Goyal said in a post on X.

Eternal owns brands and businesses, including Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure.