Zomato, Swiggy increase platform fees in Hyderabad, other cities

Hyderabad: In a recent move that has caught the attention of consumers, leading online food delivery services Zomato and Swiggy have increased their platform fees in several cities, including Hyderabad.

This fee hike comes at a time when many are gearing up for the festive season, which typically sees a surge in food delivery orders.

Details of Zomato, Swiggy platform fee hike in Hyderabad, other cities

Both companies have raised their platform fee to Rs 10 in the national capital, Hyderabad, and other selected cities.

According to a regulatory filing by Zomato, the company confirmed, “We have indeed increased the platform fee across certain cities.”

Also Read Hyderabad to get residential towers for Musi evictees near river, says Dy CM

The hike in platform fees by Zomato and Swiggy may impact the overall cost of ordering food online in many cities including Hyderabad.

Competition

Zomato and Swiggy have been competing fiercely in the food delivery market, constantly adjusting their pricing strategies to remain attractive to consumers while managing operational costs.

On the Swiggy app, it was mentioned, “This fee helps us operate and improve our platform, delivering a seamless app experience, even during the high festive rush,” as the reason for the ‘festive season platform fee.’

On the other hand, Zomato stated, “This fee helps us pay our bills to keep Zomato running. To maintain services during the festive rush, it has increased slightly,” explaining the reason for the ‘festive season platform fee.’