Zoya Akhtar announces new project, ‘A Perfect Match’

New Delhi: Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on Wednesday teased a new project, titled “A Perfect Match”, as she shared a glimpse of the script on her social media.

Zoya Akhtar uploaded a post on her Instagram handle on Wednesday, which featuring the first page of the script. The upcoming project will be directed by “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” director Arjun Varain Singh and is created by Akhtar. “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” was backed by Akhtar.

The picture of the draft also had “Pilot” and “Writer’s draft” written over it. “Kabir & Navya. Stay Tuned,” read the caption. It was re-shared by Singh on his handle.

Akhtar has previously served as a creator on Prime Video’s series “Made in Heaven”, which revolved around wedding planners, essayed by Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur.

She has also co-created the crime thriller series “Dahaad”, featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma.

The makers are yet to unveil more details about the upcoming project.