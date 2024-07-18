Zubair responsible if violence occurs during Kanwar Yatra: Swami Yashveer

Following the Uttar Pradesh police’s directive for restaurant and hotel owners and vendors to display their names in front of their establishments, Swami Yashveer Maharaj has openly threatened Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair. He said if any violence breaks out during the Kanwar Yatra, Zubair will be responsible.

In a video clip that surfaced online, Swami Yashveer Maharaj accused Zubair of inciting violence against the Hindu community. “Mohammed Zubair is a hardcore reporter whose only job is to incite violence against the Hindus. He has been arrested in many cases including one in Muzaffarnagar,” he said.

“If any violence breaks up during the Yatra in Muzaffarnagar or any Kanwariya is attacked, Mohammed Zubair will be held responsible. I appeal to the UP government to arrest him as soon as possible,” he added.

He further said that he has no objections to Muslim businessmen operating but they should not keep their establishment name after Hindu gods and goddesses.

Last year, Swami Yahsveer Maharaj had accused the Muslim community of naming their shops and restaurants after Hindu gods and goddesses.

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district sent notices to restaurants, fruit shops, roadside dhabas and hotel owners to display their names in front of the shops in order to identify which religious community they belong to.

“The Kanwar yatra route from Muzaffarnagar is around 240 km. We have sent notices to all hotel managements, dhabas owners, fruit vendors to display their names so that there is no confusion and no law and order situation arises,” senior superintendent of police (SSP) said.