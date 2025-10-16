Zubeen Garg case: Rahul Gandhi to visit Assam to pay homage to iconic singer

Guwahati: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Assam on October 17 to pay homage to the state’s legendary singer and cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, an official statement from the Congress party mentioned on Wednesday.

According to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Gandhi will arrive in Guwahati and proceed to Sonapur, on the outskirts of the city, where Zubeen Garg has been laid to rest.

He is expected to offer floral tributes at the site and later visit the late singer’s residence to meet and express condolences to the bereaved family.

The APCC Media Department, which is coordinating the visit, said necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the programme is conducted in a dignified and orderly manner.

The party noted that Gandhi’s visit reflects the deep respect and emotional bond that people across Assam share with Zubeen Garg.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Gogoi voiced strong concern over the “unprecedented and unfortunate” scenes that played out outside Baksa District Jail, urging people to uphold peace and calling out lapses in law enforcement.

In a statement, Gogoi said the people of Assam have been united in their demand for justice for the late singer Zubeen Garg and stressed the need for a “thorough and impartial investigation” into his death.

“Justice can only be achieved through the legal process. Taking the law into one’s own hands will not serve that cause,” he said, appealing to citizens to remain calm and patient during this sensitive time.

The APCC chief blamed both the police and the Home Department for failing to anticipate the unrest.

“The law enforcement machinery had a responsibility to assess the situation and take preventive measures. Their failure has contributed to what we witnessed today,” Gogoi said.

Expressing concern over reports of journalists sustaining serious injuries while covering the incident, he condemned the torching of a regional media house vehicle.

He said that attacks on media personnel are “completely unacceptable” and urged authorities to ensure their safety. Gogoi called on all stakeholders to act responsibly and allow the law to take its course, emphasising that violence would only deepen the crisis.

Notably, violent protests broke out outside the Baksa District Jail today after the five accused in the Zubeen Garg death case were brought to the facility under heavy police escort. In the wake of escalating tension, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to prevent further unrest.