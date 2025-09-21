Zubeen Garg’s body arrives in Guwahati, thousands pay homage

Guwahati: The mortal remains of popular singer Zubeen Garg arrived at the airport here on Sunday morning as thousands of fans gathered to welcome the artiste back home one last time.

His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and senior state government officials were at the airport to receive the body. The mortal remains were taken out of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport through the VIP exit in a flower-bedecked ambulance.

Thousands of fans were heard singing his songs and shouting ‘Jai Zubeen da’ as the convoy navigated through the crowd outside the airport. Wailing, ‘Why Zubeen da, why did you have to leave us so soon’, they were seen holding cut-outs of the singer and the traditional Assamese ‘gamosa’ with the words ‘Z G (Zubeen Garg) Forever’ woven in it.

Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh and Guwahati Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta were seen walking in front of the ambulance to clear the way for the vehicle.

The singer’s favourite vehicle, an open jeep, which he often used to travel to venues where he performed, was also a part of the convoy with his huge portrait positioned in the front. His team of musicians was present on the vehicle.

People have reached Guwahati from across the state to pay their last respects to their favourite singer, who mesmerised them for three decades with more than 38,000 songs sung in 40 languages and dialects.

People have started gathering since last night outside the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, where his body will be kept to allow the public to pay their last respects.

Garg’s mortal remains will first be taken to his Kahilipara residence, where it will be kept for about one-and-a-half hours for his family members, including his 85-year-old ailing father, to pay their last respects. Later, it will be taken to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex for people to pay their homage from 9 am to 7 pm.

Details of the last rites are yet to be finalised. The Assam Cabinet will meet on Sunday evening to decide on the cremation venue.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said the casket carrying the singer’s body could not be accommodated in any chartered flight and was flown to Guwahati from Delhi on a regular flight.

The flight carrying Garg’s body left New Delhi at 4:30 am.

The body arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi around Saturday midnight from Singapore, where he died a day earlier while swimming in the sea without a life jacket.

CM Sarma received the singer’s body at the airport and paid his tribute. He was accompanied by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and senior Assam government officials posted in the national capital.