Zubeen Garg’s death: Assam Congress forms panel to monitor case

Guwahati: The Assam Congress on Saturday, January 10, announced that it has constituted a committee of advocates to closely monitor the investigation and the judicial proceedings into the death case of singer Zubeen Garg.

The opposition party made the decision, which was taken on January 8, public a day after the state Cabinet approved a five-member team of special public prosecutors (PPs).

“Hon’ble President, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Shri Gaurav Gogoi has constituted a committee comprising the following senior Advocates to closely monitor the progress of the investigation and judicial proceedings in the death case of Late Zubeen Garg,” the party’s general secretary (organisation) Bipul Gogoi said in a statement.

The members of the committee are Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury, Ram Prasad Sarmah, Dilip Choudhury, Hamidur Rahman, Hemanta Kalita and Rubi Gogoi.

The state government has named Brojendra Mohan Chaudhuri as additional public prosecutor, and Kishor Dutta, Pranjal Dutta and Vikash Jammar as assistant PPs.

The singer-composer-actor had died while swimming in the sea on September 19 in Singapore, where he had gone to attend the North East India Festival.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police’s CID, which is probing the case, submitted its charge sheet before the court on December 12.

It has charged four persons, festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer’s secretary Siddhartha Sharma and his two band members, Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta, with murder, and the singer’s cousin and suspended police officer Sandipan Garg, with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The singer’s two personal security officers (PSOs) — Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya — have been charged with criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust by misappropriating funds or property entrusted to them.

The Kamrup (Metro) District and Sessions Court is hearing the case, with January 17 fixed as the next date.