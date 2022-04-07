Zypp Electric appoints Tushar Mehta as co-founder, COO

New Delhi: EV-based last-mile delivery service provider Zypp Electric on Thursday announced the elevation of Tushar Mehta as Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Mehta joined Zypp last year as Business head and has since then closely worked with the founding team to achieve operational excellence and business strategies.

“I am extremely delighted to welcome Tushar as our Co-founder and COO. We are always looking for leaders to take Zypp to the next level. Tushar has time and again proven his leadership in business resilience and in-depth knowledge of his expertise in the sector that played an instrumental role in the growth of Zypp electric across the country,” Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, Zypp Electric, said in a statement.

“Now, as a part of the founding team, his understanding and past experience of scaling startups will further help us grow to become India’s largest EV services company with being the most profitable EV venture too,” Gupta added.

In his new role, Mehta’s core responsibilities will include scaling Zypp’s overall business and ensuring sustainable growth strategies. He will be responsible for leading Zypp in further creating solutions to solve the delivery and mobility problems in the EV space.

He comes with distinguished prior experience of being part of the leadership team in the country’s acclaimed mobility & automotive companies viz. Ola Cabs and Cars24.

“I am thrilled and excited to lead Zypp’s business and growth. Being the leader in EV logistics and rentals, Zypp is poised to drive its Mission Zero Emission and make India greener by adding 1.5 lakh EVs over the next 3 years,” Mehta said.