1.68 lakh expats left Kuwait labour market in 2021, Indians top list

Kuwait: More than 168,000 expatriates have left the Kuwait labour market in the first nine months of 2021 with Indians topping the list, local media reported on Wednesday.

Among 168,000 expatriates, those forced to leave Kuwait were 60,400 domestic workers and 107,900 migrant workers in the private and government sectors. This has resulted in a 9 per cent decrease in the number of domestic workers in Kuwait.

According to Arabic daily Al-Anbaa, the total number of domestic workers in Kuwait decreased by 9 per cent after more than 60,400 workers left the market, bringing their number to 608,230 workers by the end of September 2021, compared to 668,615 workers at the beginning of 2021.

48,000 male and female Indian workers have left the labour market as their numbers fell from 499,400 to 451,380, an overall decrease of about 10 per cent.

Apart from Indians, workers from Egypt, Bangladesh, Nepal, the Philippines, Pakistan, Jordan and Iran left the labour market.

On the one hand, where expatriates are leaving from Kuwait, there has been an increase in the jobs for the citizens of the country. 17,511 people of Kuwait have got jobs.

In fact, Kuwait is giving preference to its citizens over expatriates in jobs and this plan will be completed by August this year. Expatriates constitute 75 per cent of the total population of Kuwait, with the majority being Indians.