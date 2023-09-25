10 cops injured in stone pelting during anti-encroachment drive in Agra

During stone pelting, a mediaperson also sustained a head injury after being struck by a brick.

Agra: Tension gripped Agra as a standoff between members of the Radhasoami Satsang Sabha and the local administration led to stone pelting by satsangis, in which at least 10 policemen sustained injuries.

During stone pelting, a mediaperson also sustained a head injury after being struck by a brick. He was rushed to S.N. Medical College, the police said.

The clash erupted when a team from the local administration and police personnel, arrived in the Dayalbagh locality on Sunday to remove “illegal encroachments” by the Satsang Sabha on government land.

Agra Magistrate Anand Kumar Singh said, “As a bulldozer approached to dismantle a gate that restricted public access, a group of approximately 200 Satsangis, including women and children, started stone pelting.”

DCP Suraj Kumar said, “Revenue department had demanded deployment of police force to remove encroachment in Dayalbagh done by Radha Soami Satsang Sabha. The Sabha members disrupted the eviction and indulged in stone pelting. It resulted in many cops getting injured. For now, the demolition exercise has been halted.”

Meanwhile, Sabha representatives claimed that the administration was trying to grab their land to help builders.

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav said, “The ruling dispensation, police and administration, is trying to fulfil the interests of land mafias. The SP stands with Sabha in protest against injustice and efforts to save Dayalbagh.”

