10 Deputy Superintendents of Police transferred in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy on Sunday, January 25, ordered the transfer of 10 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) with immediate effect.

According to the order, L Adinarayana, currently posted as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) at Central Crime Station (CCS) and Detective Department (DD), Hyderabad City, has been transferred to the post of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SPDO), Kothagudem, in the place of Sk Abdul Rahaman.

As for Sk Abdul Rahaman, he has been directed to report under the the office of DGP.

DV Pradeep Kumar Reddy, serving as АСР, СТС, Hyderabad City has been posted as AСР of Adibatla.

M Adi Murthy serving as DSP, Criminal Investigation Department (Police Security and Quality Monitoring Unit) has been posted as АСР, Traffic, Miyapur, Cyberabad.

S Chakrapani, posted as ACP, Malkajgiri has been posted as AСР, Jawahar Nagar, Malkajgiri. B Mohan Kumar serving as ACP, Special Branch, Hyderabad City, has been posted as AСР, Medipalli, Malkajgiri.

B Ravinder serving as ACP, Task Force, Siddipet posted as SDPO, Bhongir in the existing vacancy.

Ch Sridhar currently posted as DSP, Telangana Anti Narcotic Bureau, has been posted as ACP, Mahankali, Hyderabad City, in the existing vacancy.

S Sarangapani DSP, Telangana Greyhounds Police Academy (TGPA) has been posted as SDPO, Yellandu, B.Kothagudem with the transfer of N Chandra Bhanu.

N Chandra Bhanu has been directed to report under the the office of DGP.