10 fake doctors held in raids across Hyderabad, surrounding dists

. Many allegedly conducted pediatric consultations.

Photo of Veena Nair Veena Nair|   Published:
Overwhelmed female doctor with hands covering face in medical scrubs and cap.

Hyderabad: Police conducted raids on ten medical clinics and arrested ten people posing as doctors in a raid conducted across Hyderabad, Medchal and Sangareddy on Wednesday, September 2.

Upon questioning, the “doctors” failed to produce required medical qualifications or valid medical credentials. Many allegedly conducted pediatric consultations. Several patients were administered IV fluids sans a medical representative.

Officials seized 10 stethoscopes, nine BP machines, 10 thermometers, a pulse oximeter, a weighing machine, a sugar machine, medicine prescription letterheads, syringes, expired tablets and injections, saline bottles and stands, among other things.

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The ten accused have been identified as: P Gangaram (55) in Patancheru, V Buchaiah (35) in Jagadgirigutta, M Sudhakar Chary (61) and Ramawath Prakash (26) in Medchal, D Anja Goud (49) in Kamareddy, Ramawath Prakash (26) in Medchal, M Akshay Kumar (35) in Suraram, K Narayana (50) and K Buchi Babu (50) from Bachupally, G Prahalad (55) from RC Puram, K Buchi Babu (50) from Bachupally and S Srinivas Rao (47) from Patencheru.

While two cases were registered in each of the Medchal and Patancheru Police stations, one each in Pet Basheerabad, Jagadgirigutta, Suraram, RC Puram, IDA Bollaram and Bachupally.

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Photo of Veena Nair Veena Nair|   Published:

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Veena Nair

Veena Nair is the Online Editor at Siasat.com, where she primarily reports on religious and community-based hate crimes across India. Previously, she worked as a sub-editor at The New Indian… More »
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