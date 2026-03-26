10 fun events happening in Hyderabad: Fake wedding to Ghazal night

Whether you are planning a night out with friends or a fun day for kids, there are plenty of options to explore

Photo of Shefali Shivasharan Shefali Shivasharan|   Published: 26th March 2026 6:19 pm IST
Events in Hyderabad March 2026
Events in Hyderabad March 2026 (Instagram)

As the weekend approaches, Hyderabad is buzzing with energy, offering a lively mix of concerts, DJ nights and engaging activities for children. From iconic music celebrations to creative workshops, the city has something for everyone. Whether you are planning a night out with friends or a fun day for kids, there are plenty of options to explore.

Best events happening in Hyderabad March 2026

1. 50 Years of Ilaiyaraaja

  • Location: Gachibowli Stadium
  • Date: 28 March 2026
  • Ticket: Rs. 1499 onwards

A grand concert celebrating five decades of Ilaiyaraaja’s music. Expect timeless melodies and a nostalgic live experience.

2. Vidya Vox Live

  • Location: Heart Cup Coffee
  • Date: 28 March 2026
  • Ticket: Rs. 1299 onwards

A vibrant fusion performance blending global and Indian sounds. Ideal for those who enjoy energetic live music.

Subhan Haleem

3. Fake Sangeet ft. DJ Sukhbir Singh

  • Location: The Quorum Hyderabad
  • Date: 29 March 2026
  • Ticket: Rs. 943 onwards

A fun wedding-style party filled with Bollywood beats and festive vibes. Perfect for dancing the night away.

4. Box Office Beats ft. Aqeel & Pratyx

  • Location: Big Bull
  • Date: 28 March 2026
  • Ticket: Rs. 299 onwards

A Bollywood DJ night with popular chartbusters and high-energy music. A great option for party lovers.

5. Goom Gum DJ Night

  • Location: Quake Arena
  • Date: 29 March 2026
  • Ticket: Rs. 500 onwards

An EDM night featuring powerful beats and a lively crowd. Ideal for late-night party enthusiasts.

MS Admissions NEET 2026-27

6. Humrahi – An Evening of Ghazals

  • Location: Shilpakala Vedika
  • Date: 29 March 2026
  • Ticket: Rs. 500 onwards

A calm and soulful evening of ghazals with poetic lyrics and soothing music. Perfect for a relaxed outing.
Kids Special: Fun & Learning Activities

7. Kids Craft & Gymnastics Workshop

  • Location: The Little Gym
  • Date: 28 March – 16 May 2026
  • Ticket: Rs. 1099

A mix of creative crafts and fun gymnastics to build coordination and confidence in kids.

8. Kids Beginner Climbing Workshop

  • Location: Crag Studio
  • Date: 29 March 2026 
  • Ticket: Rs. 650

A guided climbing session that helps children learn basic skills while staying active.

9. Kids Summer Camp

  • Location: The Little Gym
  • Date: 27 March – 7 June 2026
  • Ticket: Rs. 1199

A fun camp with games, crafts and activities that keep children engaged and creative.

10. Pottery With Kids – Hyderabad

  • Location: Red Rhino – Craft Brewery and Kitchen
  • Date: 28–29 March 2026 
  • Ticket: Rs. 2299

A hands-on pottery session where kids can explore creativity and learn basic clay work.

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Photo of Shefali Shivasharan Shefali Shivasharan|   Published: 26th March 2026 6:19 pm IST

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Photo of Shefali Shivasharan

Shefali Shivasharan

A doctor by profession, Shefali Shivasharan is a lifestyle writer at Siasat Daily who loves discovering food stories, travel experiences, and cultural life across India.
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