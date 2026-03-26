As the weekend approaches, Hyderabad is buzzing with energy, offering a lively mix of concerts, DJ nights and engaging activities for children. From iconic music celebrations to creative workshops, the city has something for everyone. Whether you are planning a night out with friends or a fun day for kids, there are plenty of options to explore.
Best events happening in Hyderabad March 2026
1. 50 Years of Ilaiyaraaja
- Location: Gachibowli Stadium
- Date: 28 March 2026
- Ticket: Rs. 1499 onwards
A grand concert celebrating five decades of Ilaiyaraaja’s music. Expect timeless melodies and a nostalgic live experience.
2. Vidya Vox Live
- Location: Heart Cup Coffee
- Date: 28 March 2026
- Ticket: Rs. 1299 onwards
A vibrant fusion performance blending global and Indian sounds. Ideal for those who enjoy energetic live music.
3. Fake Sangeet ft. DJ Sukhbir Singh
- Location: The Quorum Hyderabad
- Date: 29 March 2026
- Ticket: Rs. 943 onwards
A fun wedding-style party filled with Bollywood beats and festive vibes. Perfect for dancing the night away.
4. Box Office Beats ft. Aqeel & Pratyx
- Location: Big Bull
- Date: 28 March 2026
- Ticket: Rs. 299 onwards
A Bollywood DJ night with popular chartbusters and high-energy music. A great option for party lovers.
5. Goom Gum DJ Night
- Location: Quake Arena
- Date: 29 March 2026
- Ticket: Rs. 500 onwards
An EDM night featuring powerful beats and a lively crowd. Ideal for late-night party enthusiasts.
6. Humrahi – An Evening of Ghazals
- Location: Shilpakala Vedika
- Date: 29 March 2026
- Ticket: Rs. 500 onwards
A calm and soulful evening of ghazals with poetic lyrics and soothing music. Perfect for a relaxed outing.
Kids Special: Fun & Learning Activities
7. Kids Craft & Gymnastics Workshop
- Location: The Little Gym
- Date: 28 March – 16 May 2026
- Ticket: Rs. 1099
A mix of creative crafts and fun gymnastics to build coordination and confidence in kids.
8. Kids Beginner Climbing Workshop
- Location: Crag Studio
- Date: 29 March 2026
- Ticket: Rs. 650
A guided climbing session that helps children learn basic skills while staying active.
9. Kids Summer Camp
- Location: The Little Gym
- Date: 27 March – 7 June 2026
- Ticket: Rs. 1199
A fun camp with games, crafts and activities that keep children engaged and creative.
10. Pottery With Kids – Hyderabad
- Location: Red Rhino – Craft Brewery and Kitchen
- Date: 28–29 March 2026
- Ticket: Rs. 2299
A hands-on pottery session where kids can explore creativity and learn basic clay work.