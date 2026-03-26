As the weekend approaches, Hyderabad is buzzing with energy, offering a lively mix of concerts, DJ nights and engaging activities for children. From iconic music celebrations to creative workshops, the city has something for everyone. Whether you are planning a night out with friends or a fun day for kids, there are plenty of options to explore.

Best events happening in Hyderabad March 2026

1. 50 Years of Ilaiyaraaja

Location: Gachibowli Stadium

Date: 28 March 2026

Ticket: Rs. 1499 onwards

A grand concert celebrating five decades of Ilaiyaraaja’s music. Expect timeless melodies and a nostalgic live experience.

2. Vidya Vox Live

Location: Heart Cup Coffee

Date: 28 March 2026

Ticket: Rs. 1299 onwards

A vibrant fusion performance blending global and Indian sounds. Ideal for those who enjoy energetic live music.

3. Fake Sangeet ft. DJ Sukhbir Singh

Location: The Quorum Hyderabad

Date: 29 March 2026

Ticket: Rs. 943 onwards

A fun wedding-style party filled with Bollywood beats and festive vibes. Perfect for dancing the night away.

4. Box Office Beats ft. Aqeel & Pratyx

Location: Big Bull

Date: 28 March 2026

Ticket: Rs. 299 onwards

A Bollywood DJ night with popular chartbusters and high-energy music. A great option for party lovers.

5. Goom Gum DJ Night

Location: Quake Arena

Date: 29 March 2026

Ticket: Rs. 500 onwards

An EDM night featuring powerful beats and a lively crowd. Ideal for late-night party enthusiasts.

6. Humrahi – An Evening of Ghazals

Location: Shilpakala Vedika

Date: 29 March 2026

Ticket: Rs. 500 onwards

A calm and soulful evening of ghazals with poetic lyrics and soothing music. Perfect for a relaxed outing.

Kids Special: Fun & Learning Activities

7. Kids Craft & Gymnastics Workshop

Location: The Little Gym

Date: 28 March – 16 May 2026

Ticket: Rs. 1099

A mix of creative crafts and fun gymnastics to build coordination and confidence in kids.

8. Kids Beginner Climbing Workshop

Location: Crag Studio

Date: 29 March 2026

Ticket: Rs. 650

A guided climbing session that helps children learn basic skills while staying active.

9. Kids Summer Camp

Location: The Little Gym

Date: 27 March – 7 June 2026

Ticket: Rs. 1199

A fun camp with games, crafts and activities that keep children engaged and creative.

10. Pottery With Kids – Hyderabad

Location: Red Rhino – Craft Brewery and Kitchen

Date: 28–29 March 2026

Ticket: Rs. 2299

A hands-on pottery session where kids can explore creativity and learn basic clay work.