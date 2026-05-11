10 held for stabbing engineering student to death over relationship in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Days after a 23-year-old engineering student was stabbed to death in Hyderabad’s Chilkalguda over his relationship with a girl, 10 people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Among those arrested, two are relatives of the student’s girlfriend. The deceased, Yuvan, was a resident of Jawaharnagar and was a relationship with the woman for the past four years. The woman’s relatives opposed the relationship and warned Yuvan not to meet her.

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However, Yuvan continued his relationship. When he came to meet the girl on Thursday, May 7, the girl’s relatives caught Yuvan and stabbed him to death.

Further details regarding the arrest are awaited.