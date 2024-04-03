10 Hit films that Kareena Kapoor Khan rejected

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo is known for her elegance, charisma, and versatility in Bollywood. Coming from a family with a strong acting background, she has gone beyond just being famous because of her parents. Her success shows that it takes more than good genes to make it big in Mumbai – you also need talent, style, and commitment!

Kareena’s filmography sparkles with a constellation of superhits. Some of her iconic movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G), Jab We Met, 3 Idiots, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Udta Punjab, and many more.

But do you know there are many hits that Kareena Kapoor turned down due to various reasons? Here’s a list of the movies which were reportedly rejected by the Ra.One actress.

Movies Rejected By Kareena Kapoor Khan

1. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Kareena Kapoor Khan declined this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film due to scheduling conflicts. However, Deepika Padukone’s stellar performance in the movie catapulted her career to new heights.

2. Chennai Express

Kareena opted out of this Rohit Shetty blockbuster, citing creative differences. The film went on to be a massive commercial success, with Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan stealing hearts onscreen.

3. Queen

Kareena reportedly declined the role due to concerns about being overshadowed by the film’s unconventional narrative. Kangana’s portrayal resonated with audiences, making “Queen” a cult classic.

4. Dil Dhadakne Do

Kareena turned down this Zoya Akhtar film, which explored family dynamics during a cruise trip. Priyanka Chopra eventually played the role, and the film received critical acclaim.

5. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Kareena declined the role opposite Salman Khan, and Aishwarya stepped in. The film became a classic love story, but Kareena’s decision remains a point of curiosity.

6. Black

Kareena Kapoor Khan missed out on this poignant film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Rani’s performance garnered critical acclaim and accolades.

7. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kareena Kapoor Khan opted out due to date clashes. Preity Zinta’s heartfelt performance in this emotional drama touched audiences’ hearts.

8. Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai

Kareena Kapoor Khan declined the debut film of Hrithik Roshan, and Amisha Patel stepped in. The movie became a blockbuster, launching Hrithik’s career.

9. Shuddhi

Photo: Screengrab/X

Kareena Kapoor Khan was initially cast, but the project faced delays and eventually got shelved. The film remained an enigma in Bollywood.

10. Fashion

Kareena was offered the role rocked by Priyanka Chopra. She could not make it, owing to her busy schedule.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s choices have shaped her unique career trajectory, and while some rejections led to iconic performances by other actors, her legacy remains intact as one of Bollywood’s most versatile stars.