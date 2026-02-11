10 IAS officers transferred after GHMC reorganisation

Hyderabad: The Department of General Administration on Wednesday, February 11, issued orders transferring 10 IAS officers following the reorganisation of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three separate municipal corporations.

With the formation of Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) and the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC), G Srijana, IAS officer of the 2013 batch, serving as the Additional Commissioner of the GHMC, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Cyberabad Municipal Corporation.

Similarly, T Vinay Krishna Reddy, IAS (2013), serving as the Additional Commissioner of GHMC, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, RV Karnan, IAS (2012), will continue to remain in the post of Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Dr Jyoti Buddha Prakash, IAS (2002), serving as Secretary to the Government, Scheduled Caste Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), duly relieving D Krishna Bhaskar, IAS (2012), from full additional charge (FAC) of the said post.

Also Read Telangana govt splits GHMC, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri corporations created

Sabyasachi Ghosh, IAS (1994), serving as Special Chief Secretary to the Government (Implementation of Flagship Welfare and Developmental Schemes Unit), has been placed in full additional charge of the posts of Special Chief Secretary to the Government, Scheduled Caste Development Department, and Commissioner of Scheduled Caste Development, duly relieving Jyoti Buddha Prakash.

Ghosh will also continue to hold full additional charge of the posts of Special Chief Secretary to the Government, Tribal Welfare Department; Special Chief Secretary to the Government, Welfare and Commissioner, Tribal Welfare.

Sandeep Kumar Sultania, IAS (1998), serving as Principal Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, will not take full additional charge of the post of Principal Secretary to the Government, Planning Department, and Ex-Officio Director General, Telangana Remote Sensing Applications Centre (TGRAC), duly relieving Jyoti Buddha Prakash.

D Divya, IAS (2010), Chief Executive Officer, Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), takes full additional charge of the post of Commissioner, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR & RD), relieving Shruti Ojha, IAS (2013), from the post.

P Katyayani Devi, IAS (2017), serving as the Additional Chief Executive Officer, Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), has been transferred and posted as State Nodal Officer, Prajavani, relieving D Divya.

Katyayani Devi will continue to hold the full additional charge of the post of Joint Managing Director, State Finance Corporation.

Mayank Mittal, IAS (2020), serving as Executive Director, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), was transferred and posted as Joint Managing Director, HMWSSB.

U Raghuram Sharma, IAS State Civil Service, the Officer on Special Duty to Minister for IT, Industries and Legislative Affairs, was transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce. Sharma was also placed in full additional charge of the post of Officer on Special Duty to the Minister for IT, Industries and Legislative Affairs.























