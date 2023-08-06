10 injured after 5.5-magnitude quake hits China

The epicentre, with a depth of 198.7 km, was initially determined to be at 36.44 degrees north latitude and 70.80 degrees east longitude.

Beijing: At least 10 people have been injured in a 5.5-magnitude earthquake that struck the county of Pingyuan, in Dezhou City of east China’s Shandong Province at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A total of 74 buildings in the epicentre collapsed, while the transportation, communication and power supply there were normal, said the provincial bureau of emergency response, adding that no leak was discovered at oil and gas pipelines, Xinhua news agency reported.

Besides, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan on early Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

