100% rise in Makkah hotels occupancy rate in Ramzan, highest since pandemic

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s hotel sector witnessed a significant resurgence, with room occupancy in Makkah reaching 100 per cent during Ramzan 2023, the highest level since COVID-19 pandemic.

The resurgence is mainly due to the facilities provided by the Kingdom for pilgrims from abroad.

This year’s Ramzan season also saw a huge turnout of Umrah pilgrims, especially with the opening of visas and the facilities the Kingdom offers to pilgrims from abroad.

This has led to room rates also skyrocketing to record levels due to high demand.

As per a report by Arab News, the rate for a hotel room with a view ranges from 4,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 87,325) to 10,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 2,18,314) per night for five-star hotels.

The average price per room is between 2,500 Saudi Riyals (Rs 54,575) and 3,000 Saudi Riyals (65,490), and between 800 Saudi Riyals (Rs 17,465) and 1,100 Saudi Riyals (Rs 24,014), for five-star and four-star hotels respectively outside the central area.