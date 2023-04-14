Video: Pilgrim massages cleaners at Makkah’s Grand Mosque

Riyadh: In a gesture of kindness, a pilgrim was seen massaging cleaning workers in the Grand Mosque of Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

A video clip which was circulated on social media platforms showed Ihram clad man massaging one worker after another in the courtyard of the mosque.

With his hands, he massages the head and shoulders of each worker to relieve their pain.

The video sparked great interaction on social media, and garnered millions of views, as users were affected by the pilgrim’s sense of the pain of others.

A social media user wrote, “May God reward him with all the best. This feeling of feeling the suffering of others is beautiful, and this is what our true religion urged us to do.”

Watch the video below

Thousands of workers are engaged in cleaning and sterilizing the Grand Mosque, which is witnessing an increase in worshipers during the month of Ramzan.

As many as 19.6 million Muslims were able to access the holy site to perform prayers and Umrah in the first 20 days of Ramadan, according to official figures.