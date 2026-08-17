1000 bags of PDS rice seized in Shamirpet raid

Hyderabad: The Civil Supplies Enforcement Task Force unearthed a huge illegal dump of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice during a late-night raid in Shamirpet mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Monday, August 17.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Civil Supplies Chief Vigilance Officer C Shashidhar Raju. The enforcement team, led by DSP Ramesh Reddy and comprising Inspector Ajay Babu, Sub-Inspector P Srisailam, Prabhakar and APO Ramana, conducted searches in various areas of Shamirpet mandal from around 2 am.

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During the search, the team inspected a godown belonging to AD Manufacturers Lalgadi-Malakpet and found a large quantity of PDS rice allegedly stored illegally. Officials found approximately 1,000 bags of PDS rice and around 500 empty gunny bags at the premises.

The team also found an empty Ashok Leyland DOST and a Jeeto vehicle.

Following the detection, the enforcement officials alerted the local police of Geenome Valley police station and called them to the spot. A police picket was subsequently deployed at the godown to prevent unauthorised movement of the stock and vehicles.

Further verification is being conducted by the Civil Supplies authorities to ascertain the source of the PDS rice and identify those involved in its illegal storage and possible diversion.