1050 stalls for 85th Numaish in Hyderabad: Min Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister and Exhibition Society president D Sridhar Babu announced that 1,050 stalls are being set up for the 85th All India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish) to be held at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds from January 1.

He said the grand fair, showcasing Telangana’s culture and craftsmanship, will run for 46 days.

Dy CM to inaugurate exhibition

The exhibition will be inaugurated on January 1 by deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. It will remain open daily from 4:00 pm to 10:30 pm, and until 11:00 pm on weekends and public holidays.

Entry has been fixed at Rs 50, while children below five years will have free access.

34 sub-committees working to ensure smooth management: Min

Speaking at a press conference at the Gandhi Centenary Hall on Sunday, December 28, Sridhar Babu said 34 sub-committees are working under the Exhibition Society’s supervision to ensure smooth management of the event in Nampally.

He appreciated the Society for using Numaish revenue to run 19 educational institutions, calling it a model in public service.

Exhibition Society vice president Sukesh Reddy, secretary BN Rajeshwar, joint secretary Chandrasekhar, Treasurer Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, publicity convenor Suresh Kumar, and members Dr. Prabha Shankar, Ashfaq Haider, Vinay Kumar, B Hanmanth Rao, and Anurag Mishra were present.