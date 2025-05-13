108 degrees seized in fake certificate racket bust in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Four individuals have been arrested by Hyderabad police on Tuesday, May 13, for allegedly being involved in fake educational certificate racket. Officials seized 108 fake educational certificates from various universities and four mobile phones during the operation.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Mujeeb Hussain, 54, Mohammed Nasir Khan, 26, Mohd Al Baseer Rahmani alias Sohail, 45 and Zia-Ur-Rahman Siddiqui, 34.

According to police, Mujeeb Hussain sourced the forged certificates from key absconding suspects identified as Manoj Viswash of Kolkata, Ravinder of Meerut, and Ajay alias Mukesh from Uttar Pradesh. The certificates were allegedly being used for visa applications, overseas studies, and job placements in multinational companies.

The accused were caught red-handed while delivering forged certificates near a government school at Eidgah Grounds, First Lancer, under the jurisdiction of Mehdipatnam police station.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.