Telangana to set up skill training centers in all districts: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and industries minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday, May 13, announced the establishment of skill training centres in every district headquarters across the state.

This initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the Young India Skills University, is part of the state government’s broader vision to position Telangana as a hub for skilled talent.

The minister announced an inspection of the university’s upcoming permanent campus in Meerkhanpet, located in Kandukur Mandal of Ranga Reddy district. Following the site visit, Sridhar Babu held a review meeting with contractors and officials, urging them to accelerate construction and ensure timely completion.

He emphasised that Young India Skills University is being developed to international standards with the aim of bridging the gap between education and industry. The ultimate goal, he said, is to generate meaningful employment for Telangana’s youth, whom he praised as “immensely capable and full of potential.”

Currently, the university is offering industry-relevant courses in pharma, retail, logistics, and aviation and airport management. These programs, run in partnership with leading industry players, are already showing success as up to 70 to 80 percent of students have secured employment.

Sridhar Babu also noted that 57,000 government jobs have been filled within just one year. He reiterated the government’s commitment to delivering on every promise made during the elections, underscoring its focus on long-term development goals.