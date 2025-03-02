Set up Advanced Technology Centers across Telangana: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revath Reddy on Saturday, March 1 ordered to set up Advanced Technology Centers in all constituencies across the state.

He also inquired about the status of the Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) being set up in the state. Officials from the Telangana labour department briefed Reddy about the requirement of staff in ATCs and the development of other infrastructure facilities in the skill training institutes.

Also Read Expedite land acquisition for Warangal airport: Telangana CM



Reddy made several suggestions to the officials on staff recruitment, adding that the government is ready to provide necessary funds for the establishment of ATCs immediately.

The chief minister instructed the officials to conduct a detailed study on the proposed “Gig and Platform Workers Act”, which is being introduced in the state soon.