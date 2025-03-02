Expedite land acquisition for Warangal airport: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, March 1, asked officials to expedite the land acquisition process for the airport in Warangal district’s Mamnoor.

He stressed that the Warangal airport should be modeled on the Kochi Airport and ensure the design should create continuous activity in the new airport. “The airport must have regular flight services and the development progress should be reviewed constantly,” he asserted.

Reddy held a review meeting with officials and representatives from Warangal.

On February 28, the Centre approved development and operationalisation of Warangal Airport, waiving the exclusivity clause that restricted new airport developments within 150 km of Hyderabad International Airport.

According to an official order, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had sought approval for the revival of Warangal’s Mamnoor Airport, referring to letters from the Telangana government confirming Hyderabad International Airport Limited (HIAL) had issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the project.

The clause 5.2 of the Concession Agreement between the Government of India (GoI) and HIAL previously barred the establishment of new domestic or international airports within a 150 km aerial radius of Hyderabad Airport for 25 years.

However, HIAL’s Board of Directors granted a one-time waiver for Mamnoor Airport, clarifying that this exemption would not apply to future airport projects by AAI or the Telangana government.

Revival of the Warangal airport

The Telangana government has allocated Rs 205 crore to acquire 253 acres of land for expanding and modernizing Mamnoor Airport for Hyderabad-like growth.

As part of the expansion, the following works will be taken up

Extending the existing 1.8-km runway to 3.9 km to accommodate larger aircraft like Boeing 747s.

Constructing a new terminal building.

Establishing modern air traffic control (ATC) facilities.

Installing advanced navigational equipment.

With the operationalization of Mamnoor Airport, Warangal is expected to attract investments, generate employment opportunities, and enhance connectivity. Improved air travel facilities will boost trade, tourism, and make the district an attractive destination for industries and businesses.