10th Saudi Film Festival to throw spotlight on Indian cinema

Riyadh: The tenth Saudi Film Festival (SFF) is all set to kick off from May 2 to May 9 at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

It is one of the most prominent annual initiatives held by the Cinema Association in partnership with the Ithra and supported by the Film Commission.

The festival offers cultural programs like training workshops, lectures, and seminars featuring experts in the cinematic sector during its days.

This year, the festival has attracted over 800 entrants for its awards.

It will awards prizes for entries in various categories: feature films, short films, documentaries, unexecuted screenplay competition and production market awards.

The festival honors Saudi artist Abdul Mohsen Al-Nimr in its tenth session, celebrating the pioneers of cinema in the Kingdom and their achievements.

The tenth session of the festival will highlight the experience of Indian cinema through the spotlight on Indian Cinema program, focusing on science fiction cinema, featuring various films and cultural programs.